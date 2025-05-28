Hypergeometric Distribution Binomial experiments require that any sampling be done with replacement because each trial must be independent of the others. The hypergeometric distribution also has two outcomes: success and failure. The sampling, however, is done without replacement. For a population of N items having k successes and failures, the probability of selecting a sample of size that has successes and failures is given by

In a shipment of 15 microchips, 2 are defective and 13 are not defective. A sample of three microchips is chosen at random. Use the above formula to find the probability that (a) all three microchips are not defective