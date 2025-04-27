Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
4:41 minutes
Problem 33a
Textbook Question
Durations of Pregnancies The lengths of pregnancies are normally distributed with a mean of 268 days and a standard deviation of 15 days.
a. In a letter to “Dear Abby,” a wife claimed to have given birth 308 days after a brief visit from her husband, who was working in another country. Find the probability of a pregnancy lasting 308 days or longer. What does the result suggest?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the key parameters of the normal distribution. The mean (μ) is 268 days, and the standard deviation (σ) is 15 days. The problem asks for the probability of a pregnancy lasting 308 days or longer.
Step 2: Convert the raw score (308 days) into a z-score using the z-score formula: z = (X - μ) / σ. Here, X is the value of interest (308 days), μ is the mean (268 days), and σ is the standard deviation (15 days).
Step 3: Once the z-score is calculated, use a standard normal distribution table or a statistical software to find the cumulative probability corresponding to the z-score. This cumulative probability represents the probability of a pregnancy lasting less than 308 days.
Step 4: To find the probability of a pregnancy lasting 308 days or longer, subtract the cumulative probability from 1. This is because the total probability under the normal curve is 1, and we are interested in the upper tail of the distribution.
Step 5: Interpret the result. If the probability is extremely small, it suggests that a pregnancy lasting 308 days or longer is highly unusual under normal circumstances. This could raise questions about the claim made in the letter.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. It is characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. In this context, the lengths of pregnancies follow a normal distribution with a mean of 268 days and a standard deviation of 15 days.
Z-Score
A Z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. In this case, to find the probability of a pregnancy lasting 308 days or longer, we would calculate the Z-score for 308 days to determine how many standard deviations it is from the mean.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that an event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this scenario, we are interested in finding the probability of a pregnancy lasting 308 days or longer, which involves using the Z-score to find the corresponding area under the normal distribution curve. This probability can provide insights into how unusual or common such a long pregnancy is within the context of typical pregnancy durations.
