Aircraft Seat Width Engineers want to design seats in commercial aircraft so that they are wide enough to fit 99% of all adults. (Accommodating 100% of adults would require very wide seats that would be much too expensive.) Assume adults have hip widths that are normally distributed with a mean of 14.3 in. and a standard deviation of 0.9 in. (based on data from Applied Ergonomics). Find P99. That is, find the hip width for adults that separates the smallest 99% from the largest 1%.