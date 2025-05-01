Table of contents
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Problem 31
Textbook Question
Aircraft Seat Width Engineers want to design seats in commercial aircraft so that they are wide enough to fit 99% of all adults. (Accommodating 100% of adults would require very wide seats that would be much too expensive.) Assume adults have hip widths that are normally distributed with a mean of 14.3 in. and a standard deviation of 0.9 in. (based on data from Applied Ergonomics). Find P99. That is, find the hip width for adults that separates the smallest 99% from the largest 1%.
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the hip width (P99) that separates the smallest 99% of adults from the largest 1%. This involves using the properties of the normal distribution and identifying the z-score corresponding to the 99th percentile.
Step 2: Recall the formula for converting a z-score to a value in a normal distribution: \( x = \mu + z \cdot \sigma \), where \( \mu \) is the mean, \( \sigma \) is the standard deviation, \( z \) is the z-score, and \( x \) is the value we are solving for.
Step 3: Determine the z-score for the 99th percentile. Using a z-score table or statistical software, find the z-score corresponding to a cumulative probability of 0.99. This z-score is approximately \( z = 2.33 \).
Step 4: Plug the values into the formula. Substitute \( \mu = 14.3 \), \( \sigma = 0.9 \), and \( z = 2.33 \) into the formula \( x = \mu + z \cdot \sigma \). This will give the hip width \( x \) that separates the smallest 99% of adults from the largest 1%.
Step 5: Perform the calculation. Multiply \( z \cdot \sigma \) and add the result to \( \mu \). This will yield the value of \( x \), which is the desired hip width (P99).
Key Concepts
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, depicting that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. In this context, adult hip widths are assumed to follow a normal distribution, characterized by its mean (14.3 inches) and standard deviation (0.9 inches). Understanding this distribution is crucial for determining percentiles, such as P99.
Percentiles
A percentile is a measure used in statistics to indicate the value below which a given percentage of observations fall. For example, P99 refers to the hip width below which 99% of adults fall, meaning only 1% have a hip width greater than this value. Calculating percentiles involves using the properties of the normal distribution, specifically the z-score.
Z-Score
A z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values, expressed in terms of standard deviations. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. In this problem, the z-score corresponding to P99 will help determine the specific hip width that separates the smallest 99% from the largest 1% of adults.
