Sample Size Calculation Sample size calculation is a statistical method used to determine the number of observations or replicates needed in a study to achieve a desired level of precision. It involves considering factors such as the population standard deviation, the desired confidence level, and the margin of error. In this case, we need to calculate how many airline pilots' IQs should be sampled to ensure that our estimate is accurate within two points of the true mean.

Confidence Level The confidence level represents the degree of certainty that the population parameter lies within a specified range of the sample estimate. A 99% confidence level indicates that if we were to take many samples, approximately 99% of the calculated confidence intervals would contain the true population mean. This high level of confidence requires a larger sample size to ensure that the estimate is reliable.