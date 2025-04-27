Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
3:55 minutes
Problem 7.4.17a
Textbook Question
Brain Volumes Use these measures of brain volumes from Data Set 12 “IQ and Brain Size” in Appendix B. Use the bootstrap method with 1000 bootstrap samples.
a. Use 1000 bootstrap samples to construct a 90% confidence interval estimate of the population mean.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the bootstrap method. The bootstrap method involves resampling the original dataset with replacement to create multiple simulated samples. These samples are used to estimate the sampling distribution of a statistic, such as the mean.
Step 2: Generate 1000 bootstrap samples. Randomly select values from the given dataset with replacement to create 1000 new samples, each of the same size as the original dataset.
Step 3: Calculate the mean for each bootstrap sample. For each of the 1000 bootstrap samples, compute the sample mean. This will give you a distribution of 1000 sample means.
Step 4: Determine the 90% confidence interval. Sort the 1000 bootstrap sample means in ascending order. Identify the 5th percentile and the 95th percentile of the sorted means. These values represent the lower and upper bounds of the 90% confidence interval for the population mean.
Step 5: Interpret the confidence interval. The 90% confidence interval provides a range within which the true population mean is likely to fall, with 90% confidence. This interval is based on the variability observed in the bootstrap samples.
