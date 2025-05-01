Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Problem 7.2.25a
Mean Pulse Rate of Males Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B includes pulse rates of 153 randomly selected adult males, and those pulse rates vary from a low of 40 bpm to a high of 104 bpm. Find the minimum sample size required to estimate the mean pulse rate of adult males. Assume that we want 99% confidence that the sample mean is within 2 bpm of the population mean.
a. Find the sample size using the range rule of thumb to estimate .
1
Identify the formula for determining the minimum sample size required to estimate the mean. The formula is: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">n = (zσ/E)<sup>2</sup></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">n</math> is the sample size, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">z</math> is the z-score corresponding to the confidence level, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">σ</math> is the population standard deviation, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">E</math> is the margin of error.
Determine the z-score for a 99% confidence level. For a 99% confidence level, the z-score is approximately 2.576. This value is obtained from a z-table or standard normal distribution table.
Use the range rule of thumb to estimate the population standard deviation <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">σ</math>. The range rule of thumb states that <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">σ ≈ ext{Range}/4</math>. Here, the range is 104 bpm - 40 bpm = 64 bpm. Thus, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">σ ≈ 64/4 = 16</math> bpm.
Substitute the known values into the formula. Using <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">z = 2.576</math>, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">σ = 16</math>, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">E = 2</math>, the formula becomes: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">n = (2.576 × 16 / 2)<sup>2</sup></math>.
Simplify the expression to calculate the sample size <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">n</math>. Ensure that the result is rounded up to the nearest whole number, as sample size must be an integer.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sample Size Determination
Sample size determination is a statistical process used to calculate the number of observations needed to achieve a desired level of precision in estimating a population parameter. In this context, it involves ensuring that the sample mean of pulse rates is within a specified margin of error (2 bpm) from the true population mean, with a confidence level of 99%.
Confidence Level
The confidence level represents the degree of certainty that the sample mean will fall within a specified range of the population mean. A 99% confidence level indicates that if we were to take many samples, approximately 99% of the calculated confidence intervals would contain the true population mean. This high level of confidence requires a larger sample size to ensure accuracy.
Range Rule of Thumb
The range rule of thumb is a simple method for estimating the standard deviation of a dataset by using the range (the difference between the maximum and minimum values). In this case, the range of pulse rates (from 40 bpm to 104 bpm) can be used to estimate the variability in the data, which is essential for calculating the required sample size to achieve the desired confidence level.
