Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
4:20 minutes
Problem 7.4.11a
Textbook Question
Archeology Archeologists have studied sizes of Egyptian skulls in an attempt to determine whether breeding occurred between different cultures. Listed below are the widths (mm) of skulls from 150 A.D. (based on data from Ancient Races of the Thebaid by Thomson and Randall-Maciver).
a. Use 1000 bootstrap samples to construct a 99% confidence interval estimate of the mean skull width.
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with constructing a 99% confidence interval for the mean skull width using 1000 bootstrap samples. Bootstrap sampling involves resampling the given data with replacement to estimate the sampling distribution of a statistic.
Step 2: Collect the data. The skull widths provided are: 128, 138, 126, 132, 143, 135, 139, and 129 mm. These values will be used for bootstrap resampling.
Step 3: Perform bootstrap sampling. Generate 1000 bootstrap samples by randomly selecting values from the original dataset with replacement. Each sample should have the same size as the original dataset (8 values). For each bootstrap sample, calculate the mean skull width.
Step 4: Construct the confidence interval. After obtaining 1000 bootstrap sample means, sort these means in ascending order. To construct a 99% confidence interval, identify the 0.5th percentile and the 99.5th percentile of the sorted bootstrap means. These percentiles represent the lower and upper bounds of the confidence interval.
Step 5: Interpret the results. The 99% confidence interval provides a range within which the true mean skull width is likely to fall, with 99% certainty based on the bootstrap sampling method.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Bootstrap Sampling
Bootstrap sampling is a resampling technique used to estimate the distribution of a statistic by repeatedly sampling with replacement from the observed data. This method allows researchers to create multiple simulated samples, which can be used to assess the variability of a statistic, such as the mean. It is particularly useful when the sample size is small or when the underlying distribution is unknown.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically expressed as a percentage. For example, a 99% confidence interval suggests that if the same sampling method were repeated multiple times, approximately 99% of the calculated intervals would contain the true mean. This concept is crucial for understanding the precision and reliability of statistical estimates.
Mean Calculation
The mean, or average, is a measure of central tendency calculated by summing all values in a dataset and dividing by the number of values. In the context of the skull widths provided, calculating the mean gives a single value that represents the typical width of the skulls in the sample. Understanding how to compute the mean is fundamental in statistics, as it serves as a basis for further analysis, including the construction of confidence intervals.
