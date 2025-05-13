Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
11:31 minutes
Problem 7.4.12b
Textbook Question
Minting Quarters Listed below are weights (grams) of quarters minted after 1964 (based on Data Set 40 “Coin Weights” in Appendix B).
b. Specifications require that the quarters have a weight of 5.670 g. What does the confidence interval suggest about that specification?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:11m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Population Standard Deviation Known with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning