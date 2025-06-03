Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Distribution A probability distribution describes how the probabilities are distributed over the values of a random variable. For discrete random variables, it lists each possible value and its corresponding probability, ensuring that the sum of all probabilities equals 1. Understanding this concept is crucial for determining any missing probabilities in a given distribution. Recommended video: Guided course 06:39 06:39 Calculating Probabilities in a Binomial Distribution

Sum of Probabilities In a valid probability distribution, the sum of all probabilities must equal 1. This principle is essential for solving problems involving missing probabilities, as it allows us to set up an equation where the unknown probability can be calculated by subtracting the sum of known probabilities from 1. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability