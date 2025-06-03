Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Distribution A probability distribution describes how the probabilities are distributed over the values of a random variable. It provides a complete description of the likelihood of each possible outcome. In this case, the distribution is discrete, as it lists specific values of x and their corresponding probabilities.

Sum of Probabilities In any probability distribution, the sum of all probabilities must equal 1. This principle is fundamental in determining missing probabilities, as it allows us to calculate the unknown value by subtracting the sum of known probabilities from 1. This ensures that the distribution is valid and adheres to the rules of probability.