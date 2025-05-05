Table of contents
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
3:07 minutes
Problem 12.2.9
Textbook Question
Sitting Heights The sitting height of a person is the vertical distance between the sitting surface and the top of the head. The following table lists sitting heights (mm) of randomly selected U.S. Army personnel collected as part of the ANSUR II study. Using the data with a 0.05 significance level, what do you conclude? Are the results as you would expect?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Organize the data into two groups based on handedness (Right-Handed and Left-Handed) and gender (Female and Male). Calculate the mean sitting height for each group to summarize the data.
Step 2: Perform a hypothesis test to determine if there is a significant difference in sitting heights between Right-Handed and Left-Handed individuals. Set up the null hypothesis (H₀: There is no difference in sitting heights) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁: There is a difference in sitting heights).
Step 3: Choose an appropriate statistical test, such as a two-sample t-test, to compare the means of the two groups. Ensure assumptions like normality and equal variances are checked before proceeding.
Step 4: Calculate the test statistic and p-value using the data provided. Use the significance level of 0.05 to determine whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Step 5: Interpret the results of the hypothesis test. If the p-value is less than 0.05, conclude that there is a significant difference in sitting heights between the groups. Discuss whether the results align with expectations based on the context of the study.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sitting Height Measurement
Sitting height is defined as the vertical distance from the sitting surface to the top of the head. It is an important anthropometric measurement used in various fields, including ergonomics and health assessments, to understand body proportions and design suitable environments. In this context, the sitting heights of U.S. Army personnel are analyzed to draw conclusions about differences based on gender and handedness.
Statistical Significance
Statistical significance is a determination of whether the observed results in a study are likely due to chance or if they reflect a true effect. In hypothesis testing, a significance level (commonly set at 0.05) is used to decide whether to reject the null hypothesis. In this case, it will help assess whether the differences in sitting heights among groups are statistically meaningful.
Comparative Analysis
Comparative analysis involves evaluating two or more groups to identify differences or similarities in their characteristics. In this scenario, the sitting heights of right-handed and left-handed individuals across genders are compared. This analysis can reveal insights into how factors like gender and handedness may influence physical measurements, contributing to broader understanding in anthropometry.
