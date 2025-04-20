Table of contents
Problem 10.2.33b
Textbook Question
Least-Squares Property According to the least-squares property, the regression line minimizes the sum of the squares of the residuals. Refer to the jackpot/tickets data in Table 10-1 and use the regression equation y^ = -10.9 + 0.174x that was found in Examples 1 and 2 of this section.
b. Find the sum of the squares of the residuals.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to calculate the sum of the squares of the residuals for the given regression equation y^ = -10.9 + 0.174x. Residuals are the differences between the observed values (y) and the predicted values (y^) from the regression equation.
Step 2: For each data point in the jackpot/tickets data (Table 10-1), calculate the predicted value y^ using the regression equation y^ = -10.9 + 0.174x, where x is the independent variable (tickets).
Step 3: Compute the residual for each data point by subtracting the predicted value y^ from the observed value y. Mathematically, residual = y - y^.
Step 4: Square each residual to eliminate negative values and emphasize larger deviations. This is done by calculating (y - y^)² for each data point.
Step 5: Sum all the squared residuals to find the total sum of the squares of the residuals. This value represents how well the regression line fits the data, with smaller values indicating a better fit.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Least-Squares Property
The least-squares property is a fundamental principle in regression analysis that states the best-fitting line minimizes the sum of the squares of the vertical distances (residuals) between the observed data points and the predicted values on the line. This method ensures that the overall error in predictions is as small as possible, leading to a more accurate model.
Residuals
Residuals are the differences between the observed values and the values predicted by a regression model. They indicate how far off the predictions are from the actual data points. In the context of the least-squares method, the goal is to minimize the sum of the squares of these residuals to achieve the best fit for the regression line.
Sum of Squares of Residuals
The sum of squares of residuals (SSR) is a key metric in regression analysis that quantifies the total deviation of the predicted values from the actual values. It is calculated by squaring each residual and then summing these squared values. A lower SSR indicates a better fit of the regression model to the data, as it reflects less overall prediction error.
