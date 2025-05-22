Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Problem 7.3.16b
Textbook Question
Comparing Waiting Lines
The values listed below are waiting times (in minutes) of customers at the Bank of Providence, where customers may enter any one of three different lines that have formed at three teller windows. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the population standard deviation sigma.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the sample data provided. The waiting times are: 4.2, 5.4, 5.8, 6.2, 6.7, 7.7, 7.7, 8.5, 9.3, and 10.0 minutes. Note that the sample size (n) is 10.
Step 2: Calculate the sample variance (s²). First, compute the sample mean (x̄) using the formula: . Then, use the formula for variance: .
Step 3: Use the Chi-Square distribution to construct the confidence interval for the population standard deviation (σ). The formula for the confidence interval is: , where and are the critical values from the Chi-Square table for the given confidence level and degrees of freedom (df = n - 1).
Step 4: Look up the critical values for the Chi-Square distribution at a 95% confidence level with degrees of freedom (df = n - 1 = 9). Use a Chi-Square table or calculator to find these values.
Step 5: Compute the confidence interval for the population standard deviation (σ) by taking the square root of the lower and upper bounds of the variance confidence interval. The formula is: .
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically expressed as a percentage. For example, a 95% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals in the same way, approximately 95% of those intervals would contain the true population parameter.
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates that the values are spread out over a wider range. In the context of waiting times, it helps to understand how consistent or variable the waiting times are for customers.
Chi-Square Distribution
The chi-square distribution is a statistical distribution that is used to estimate the variance of a population based on sample data. It is particularly useful when constructing confidence intervals for the population standard deviation. The distribution is defined by degrees of freedom, which in this case is related to the sample size, and is critical for determining the critical values needed for the confidence interval calculation.
