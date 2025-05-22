Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically expressed as a percentage. For example, a 95% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals in the same way, approximately 95% of those intervals would contain the true population parameter. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Standard Deviation Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates that the values are spread out over a wider range. In the context of waiting times, it helps to understand how consistent or variable the waiting times are for customers. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation