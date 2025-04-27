Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Normal Distribution The standard normal distribution is a special case of the normal distribution where the mean is 0 and the standard deviation is 1. It is represented by the bell-shaped curve, which is symmetric about the mean. This distribution is crucial for statistical analysis as it allows for the calculation of probabilities and the use of z-scores to determine how far a data point is from the mean in terms of standard deviations.

Z-scores A z-score indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean of a distribution. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. In the context of the standard normal distribution, z-scores help in identifying the position of a score relative to the mean, allowing for the determination of probabilities associated with specific ranges of data.