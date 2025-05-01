Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Normal Distribution The standard normal distribution is a special case of the normal distribution where the mean is 0 and the standard deviation is 1. It is represented by the Z-score, which indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. This distribution is symmetric and bell-shaped, making it useful for calculating probabilities and percentiles for normally distributed data. Recommended video: Guided course 09:47 09:47 Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table

Z-scores A Z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. Z-scores allow for the comparison of scores from different normal distributions by standardizing them, making it easier to find probabilities using the standard normal distribution. Recommended video: Guided course 06:31 06:31 Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator