Normal Distribution Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, depicting that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. It is characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. In this context, IQ scores are normally distributed with a mean of 100 and a standard deviation of 15.

Z-Scores A Z-score indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the score and then dividing by the standard deviation. For the IQ score of 118, the Z-score can be calculated to determine its position relative to the mean, which is essential for finding the area under the curve.