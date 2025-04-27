Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
2:56 minutes
Problem 6.2.5
Textbook Question
IQ Scores. In Exercises 5–8, find the area of the shaded region. The graphs depict IQ scores of adults, and those scores are normally distributed with a mean of 100 and a standard deviation of 15 (as on the Wechsler IQ test).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The graph represents a normal distribution of IQ scores with a mean (μ) of 100 and a standard deviation (σ) of 15. The shaded region corresponds to scores less than 118. We need to find the area of this shaded region, which represents the cumulative probability up to 118.
Step 2: Convert the IQ score of 118 into a z-score using the formula: z = (X - μ) / σ, where X is the IQ score, μ is the mean, and σ is the standard deviation. Substitute the values: X = 118, μ = 100, and σ = 15.
Step 3: Once the z-score is calculated, use a standard normal distribution table (z-table) or a statistical software/tool to find the cumulative probability corresponding to this z-score. This cumulative probability represents the area under the curve to the left of the z-score.
Step 4: Interpret the cumulative probability. The value obtained from the z-table or software is the proportion of the population with IQ scores less than 118.
Step 5: If required, express the cumulative probability as a percentage by multiplying the value by 100. This percentage represents the likelihood of an individual having an IQ score less than 118.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, depicting that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. It is characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. In this context, IQ scores are normally distributed with a mean of 100 and a standard deviation of 15.
09:47
Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table
Z-Scores
A Z-score indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the score and then dividing by the standard deviation. For the IQ score of 118, the Z-score can be calculated to determine its position relative to the mean, which is essential for finding the area under the curve.
06:31
Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Area Under the Curve
The area under the curve in a normal distribution represents the probability of a score falling within a certain range. To find the area to the left of a specific score, such as 118, one can use Z-scores and standard normal distribution tables or software. This area corresponds to the proportion of the population that scores below that value.
08:50
Z-Scores from Probabilities
