Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Problem 6.2.8
Textbook Question
IQ Scores. In Exercises 5–8, find the area of the shaded region. The graphs depict IQ scores of adults, and those scores are normally distributed with a mean of 100 and a standard deviation of 15 (as on the Wechsler IQ test).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves finding the area under the normal distribution curve between two IQ scores, 112 and 124. The mean (μ) is 100, and the standard deviation (σ) is 15.
Step 2: Convert the IQ scores (112 and 124) into z-scores using the formula: z = (X - μ) / σ. For X = 112, substitute μ = 100 and σ = 15 into the formula. Similarly, calculate the z-score for X = 124.
Step 3: Use a standard normal distribution table or a statistical software to find the cumulative probability corresponding to each z-score. This gives the area under the curve to the left of each z-score.
Step 4: Subtract the cumulative probability of the z-score for 112 from the cumulative probability of the z-score for 124. This difference represents the area of the shaded region between the two z-scores.
Step 5: Interpret the result as the proportion of adults with IQ scores between 112 and 124, based on the normal distribution.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, depicting that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. It is characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. In the context of IQ scores, the mean is 100 and the standard deviation is 15, indicating how scores are spread around the average.
Z-Scores
A Z-score indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the score and then dividing by the standard deviation. Z-scores are essential for determining the area under the normal curve, which helps in finding probabilities associated with specific IQ scores, such as those between 112 and 124 in this case.
Area Under the Curve
The area under the curve in a normal distribution represents the probability of a score falling within a certain range. To find the area between two scores, such as 112 and 124, one can use Z-scores to look up corresponding probabilities in a standard normal distribution table. This area gives insight into the proportion of the population that falls within that IQ score range.
