Normal Distribution Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, depicting that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. It is characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. In the context of IQ scores, the mean is 100 and the standard deviation is 15, indicating how scores are spread around the average.

Z-Scores A Z-score indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the score and then dividing by the standard deviation. Z-scores are essential for determining the area under the normal curve, which helps in finding probabilities associated with specific IQ scores, such as those between 112 and 124 in this case.