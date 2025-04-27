Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Degrees of Freedom Degrees of freedom (df) refer to the number of independent values or quantities that can vary in an analysis without violating any constraints. In the context of a sample, df is typically calculated as the sample size minus one (n - 1). This concept is crucial for determining the appropriate statistical distribution to use when conducting hypothesis tests or constructing confidence intervals.

Chi-Square Distribution The Chi-Square distribution is a statistical distribution that is commonly used in hypothesis testing, particularly for tests involving variance and goodness-of-fit. It is defined by its degrees of freedom and is positively skewed. Critical values from the Chi-Square distribution are used to determine the boundaries for confidence intervals and hypothesis tests, especially when assessing the variability of a sample.