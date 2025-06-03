Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
2:51 minutes
Problem 5.CR.16c
Textbook Question
The life spans of car batteries are normally distributed, with a mean of 44 months and a standard deviation of 5 months.
c. What is the shortest life expectancy a car battery can have and still be in the top 5% of life expectancies?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the problem as finding the value corresponding to the top 5% of a normal distribution. This involves finding the z-score that corresponds to the 95th percentile (since the top 5% is above this point).
Use a z-score table or statistical software to find the z-score corresponding to the 95th percentile. The z-score for the 95th percentile is approximately 1.645.
Apply the z-score formula to relate the z-score to the actual value in the distribution: \( z = \frac{x - \mu}{\sigma} \), where \( z \) is the z-score, \( x \) is the value we are solving for, \( \mu \) is the mean, and \( \sigma \) is the standard deviation.
Rearrange the formula to solve for \( x \): \( x = z \cdot \sigma + \mu \). Substitute \( z = 1.645 \), \( \mu = 44 \), and \( \sigma = 5 \) into the formula.
Perform the calculation to find \( x \), which represents the shortest life expectancy a car battery can have and still be in the top 5% of life expectancies.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. In this context, the life spans of car batteries follow this distribution, characterized by its bell-shaped curve, where the mean is 44 months and the standard deviation is 5 months.
Recommended video:
06:23
Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities
Z-Score
A Z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. In this question, the Z-score will help determine the life expectancy threshold that corresponds to the top 5% of battery life spans.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:31
Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Percentiles
Percentiles are measures that indicate the value below which a given percentage of observations in a group of observations falls. For example, the 95th percentile indicates that 95% of the data points fall below this value. To find the shortest life expectancy in the top 5%, we need to identify the 95th percentile of the normal distribution of battery life spans.
Watch next
Master Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning