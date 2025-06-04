Drawing a Box-and-Whisker Plot In Exercises 15–18,
(b) draw a box-and-whisker plot that represents the data set.
4 7 7 5 2 9 7 6 8 5 8 4 1 5 2 8 7 6 6 9
Master Boxplots ("Box and Whisker Plots") with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Speed Reading Jessica enrolled in a course that promised to increase her reading speed. To help judge the effectiveness of the course, Jessica measured the number of words per minute she could read prior to enrolling in the course. She obtained the following five-number summary: 110 140 157 173 205. Use this information to draw a boxplot of the reading speed.
Boxplots. In Exercises 29–32, use the given data to construct a boxplot and identify the 5-number summary.
Blood Pressure Measurements Fourteen different second-year medical students at Bellevue Hospital measured the blood pressure of the same person. The systolic readings (mm Hg) are listed below.
138 130 135 140 120 125 120 130 130 144 143 140 130 150
Exam Scores After giving a statistics exam, Professor Dang determined the following five-number summary for her class results: 60 68 77 89 98. Use this information to draw a boxplot of the exam scores.
Using Technology to Find Quartiles and Draw Graphs In Exercises 23–26, use technology to draw a box-and-whisker plot that represents the data set.
Vacation Days The number of vacation days used by a sample of 20 employees in a recent year
3 9 2 1 7 5 3 2 2 6
4 0 10 0 3 5 7 8 6 5
Studying Refer to the data set in Exercise 23 and the box-and-whisker plot you drew that represents the data set.
c. You randomly select one student from the sample. What is the likelihood that the student studied less than 2 hours per day? Write your answer as a percent.
39 36 30 27 26 24 28 35 39 60 50 41 35 32 51