Degrees of Freedom Degrees of freedom (df) refer to the number of independent values or quantities that can vary in an analysis without violating any constraints. In the context of a sample, df is typically calculated as the sample size minus one (n-1). This concept is crucial for determining the appropriate statistical tests and critical values, especially in t-distributions and chi-squared tests.

Critical Values Critical values are the threshold points that define the boundaries of a confidence interval or the rejection region in hypothesis testing. For a chi-squared distribution, critical values (X2L and X2R) are determined based on the degrees of freedom and the desired confidence level. These values help in assessing whether the sample statistic falls within a specified range, thereby influencing conclusions about the population parameter.