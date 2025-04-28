Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from a data set, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically 95%. It is calculated using the sample mean, standard deviation, and the appropriate z or t value based on the sample size. This interval provides insight into the precision of the sample estimate and helps assess the reliability of the mean. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Standard Deviation Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates that the values are spread out over a wider range. In the context of the body temperature data, it helps to understand how much individual body temperatures deviate from the mean temperature of 98.20 F. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation