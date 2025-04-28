Mean Assume that we want to use the sample data given in Exercise 1 with the bootstrap method to estimate the population mean. The mean of the values in Exercise 1 is 54.3 seconds, and the mean of all of the tobacco times in Data Set 20 “Alcohol and Tobacco in Movies” from Appendix B is 57.4 seconds. If we use 1000 bootstrap samples and find the corresponding 1000 means, do we expect that those 1000 means will target 54.3 seconds or 57.4 seconds? What does that result suggest about the bootstrap method in this case?