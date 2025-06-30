Constructing Confidence Intervals In Exercises 13–24, assume the sample is from a normally distributed population and construct the indicated confidence intervals for (a) the population variance σ^2. Interpret the results.

Drive-Thru Times The times (in seconds) spent by a random sample of 28 customers in the drive-thru of a fast-food restaurant have a sample standard deviation of 56.1. Use a 98% level of confidence.