Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
2:14 minutes
Problem 4.1.17
Textbook Question
Discrete Variables and Continuous Variables In Exercises 13–18, determine whether the random variable x is discrete or continuous. Explain.
Let x represent the fitted hat sizes of members of a softball team.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of discrete and continuous variables: A discrete variable is one that can take on a countable number of distinct values (e.g., integers or specific categories), while a continuous variable can take on any value within a given range, often involving measurements (e.g., height, weight).
Identify the nature of the variable x in the problem: Here, x represents the fitted hat sizes of members of a softball team.
Consider how hat sizes are typically measured: Hat sizes are usually represented by specific numerical values or categories (e.g., 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, etc.), which are countable and not infinitely divisible.
Determine whether the values of x are countable or continuous: Since hat sizes are chosen from a set of predefined, countable options, x is a discrete variable.
Conclude and explain: The random variable x is discrete because it represents a countable set of specific hat sizes rather than a continuous range of values.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Discrete Variables
Discrete variables are those that can take on a countable number of distinct values. They often represent items that can be counted, such as the number of students in a class or the number of hats. In the context of the question, fitted hat sizes can be categorized into specific sizes (e.g., small, medium, large), making them discrete.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:48
Variance & Standard Deviation of Discrete Random Variables
Continuous Variables
Continuous variables, in contrast, can take on an infinite number of values within a given range. They are typically measurements that can be subdivided into finer increments, such as height or weight. If the variable were to represent something like the exact measurement of a hat size in inches, it would be considered continuous.
Recommended video:
Random Variables
A random variable is a variable whose values are determined by the outcomes of a random phenomenon. It can be classified as either discrete or continuous based on the nature of its possible values. In this case, the fitted hat sizes of team members represent a random variable that can be analyzed to determine its classification as discrete.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master The Binomial Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice