Unusual Events In Exercise 19, would it be unusual for a household to have no HD televisions? Explain your reasoning.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
"True or False? In Exercises 5–8, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
The mean of the random variable of a probability distribution describes how the outcomes vary."
Determining a Missing Probability In Exercises 25 and 26, determine the missing probability for the probability distribution.
Identifying Probability Distributions In Exercises 27 and 28, determine whether the distribution is a probability distribution. If it is not a probability distribution, explain why.
A student is analyzing different types of variables in a statistics class. Which of the following below is a discrete random variable?
A factory produces lightbulbs in batches of 50. The probability distribution for the number of defective lightbulbs in a randomly selected batch is shown below. Find the expected value.
A company tracks the number of complaints they receive, where the random variable X is the number of complaints received daily. Find the variance & standard deviation of this distribution.
Identifying Discrete and Continuous Random Variables. In Exercises 5 and 6, refer to the given values, then identify which of the following is most appropriate: discrete random variable, continuous random variable, or not a random variable.
a. IQ scores of statistics students
b. Exact heights of statistics students
c. Shoe sizes (such as 8 or 8½) of statistics students
d. Majors (such as history) of statistics students
e. The number of rolls of a die required for a statistics student to get the number 4