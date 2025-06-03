Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Distribution A probability distribution describes how probabilities are assigned to each possible value of a random variable. For a distribution to be valid, the probabilities must be non-negative and sum to one. This concept is fundamental in statistics as it provides a framework for understanding the likelihood of different outcomes.

Sum of Probabilities In a valid probability distribution, the sum of all probabilities must equal 1. This ensures that the total likelihood of all possible outcomes is accounted for. If the sum is less than or greater than 1, the distribution cannot be considered valid, indicating an error in the assignment of probabilities.