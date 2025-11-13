Explain why quadrupling the sample size causes the margin of error to be cut in half.
What type of variable is required to construct a confidence interval for a population proportion?
Why do polling companies often survey 1060 individuals when they wish to estimate a population proportion with a margin of error of 3% with 95% confidence?
The 116th House of Representatives of the United States of America has 435 members, of which 106 are women. An alien lands near the U.S. Capitol and treats members of the House as a random sample of the human race. He reports to his superiors that a 95% confidence interval for the proportion of the human race that is female has a lower bound of 0.203 and an upper bound of 0.284. What is wrong with the alien’s approach to estimating the proportion of the human race that is female?
[NW] You Explain It! New Deal Policies In response to the Great Depression, Franklin D. Roosevelt enacted many New Deal policies. One such policy was the enactment of the National Recovery Administration (NRA), which required businesses to agree to wages and prices within their particular industry. The thought was that this would encourage higher wages among the working class, thereby spurring consumption. In a Gallup survey conducted in 1933 of 2025 adult Americans, 55% thought that wages paid to workers in industry were too low. The margin of error was 3 percentage points with 95% confidence. Which of the following represents a reasonable interpretation of the survey results? For those that are not reasonable, explain the flaw.
b. We are 92% to 98% confident 55% of adult Americans during the Great Depression felt wages paid to workers in industry were too low.
Which type of variable is required to construct a confidence interval for a (population proportion)?
Over the first days of the semester, one student is late to class on days. Find the margin of error for a confidence interval for the true proportion of time this student is late.