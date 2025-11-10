Obesity In a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers found that the length of time a mother breast-feeds is negatively associated with the likelihood a child is obese. In an interview, the head investigator stated, “It’s not clear whether breast milk has obesity-preventing properties or the women who are breast-feeding are less likely to have obese kids because they are less likely to be obese themselves.” Using the researcher’s statement, explain what might be wrong with concluding that breast-feeding prevents obesity. Identify some lurking variables in the study. 201