Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mode
Multiple Choice
Find the mode of the data in the table below. Is the data unimodal, bimodal, or multimodal?
A
; Bimodal
B
10; unimodal
C
11; unimodal
D
; Multimodal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of mode. The mode is the value(s) that appear most frequently in a dataset. A dataset can be unimodal (one mode), bimodal (two modes), or multimodal (more than two modes).
Step 2: Organize the data from the table into a frequency distribution. Count how many times each number appears in the dataset. For example, count the occurrences of 10, 11, 12, etc.
Step 3: Identify the number(s) with the highest frequency. These are the modes of the dataset. If multiple numbers have the same highest frequency, the dataset is multimodal.
Step 4: Determine whether the dataset is unimodal, bimodal, or multimodal based on the number of modes identified in the previous step.
Step 5: Conclude the analysis by stating the mode(s) and the modality of the dataset (unimodal, bimodal, or multimodal).
