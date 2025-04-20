Bull Markets A bull market is defined as a market condition in which the price of a security rises for an extended period of time. A bull market in the stock market is often defined as a condition in which a market rises by 20% or more without a 20% decline. The data to the right represent the number of months and percentage change in the S&P 500 (a group of 500 stocks) during the 25 bull markets dating back to 1929 (the year of the famous market crash).





b. Determine the linear correlation coefficient between months and percent change.