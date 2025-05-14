The TIMMS Exam The Trends in International Mathematics and Science (TIMMS) is a mathematics and science achievement exam given internationally. On each exam, students are asked to respond to a variety of background questions. For the 41 nations that participated in TIMMS, the correlation between the percentage of items answered in the background questionnaire (used as a proxy for student task persistence) and mean score on the exam was 0.79. Does this suggest there is a linear relation between student task persistence and achievement score? Write a sentence that explains what this result might mean.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean2h 6m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
[DATA] Buying a New Car How much does the typical person pay for a new 2019 Audi A4? The following data represent the selling price of a random sample of new A4s (in dollars).
d. Verify it is reasonable to conclude that this data come from a population that is normally distributed.
Key Concepts
Normal Distribution
Assessing Normality
Sample Data Analysis
In Problems 3–6, use the results in the table to (b) determine the linear correlation between the observed values and expected z-scores, (c) determine the critical value in Table VI to assess the normality of the data.
Time and Motion In a physics experiment at Doane College, a soccer ball was thrown upward from the bed of a moving truck. The table below lists the time (sec) that has lapsed from the throw and the corresponding height (m) of the soccer ball.
[IMAGE]
a. Find the value of the linear correlation coefficient r.
Bull Markets A bull market is defined as a market condition in which the price of a security rises for an extended period of time. A bull market in the stock market is often defined as a condition in which a market rises by 20% or more without a 20% decline. The data to the right represent the number of months and percentage change in the S&P 500 (a group of 500 stocks) during the 25 bull markets dating back to 1929 (the year of the famous market crash).
b. Determine the linear correlation coefficient between months and percent change.
b. Based on the result from part (a), what do you conclude about a linear correlation between time and height?
[DATA] American Black Bears The American black bear (Ursus americanus) is one of eight bear species in the world. It is the smallest North American bear and the most common bear species on the planet. In 1969, Dr. Michael R. Pelton of the University of Tennessee initiated a long-term study of the population in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. One aspect of the study was to develop a model that could be used to predict a bear’s weight (since it is not practical to weigh bears in the field). One variable thought to be related to weight is the length of the bear. The following data represent the lengths and weights of 12 American black bears.
c. Determine the linear correlation coefficient between weight and length.
d. Does a linear relation exist between the weight of the bear and its length?
[DATA] Bear Markets A bear market in the stock market is defined as a condition in which the market declines by 20% or more over the course of at least two months. The following data represent the number of months and percentage change in the S&P 500 (a group of 500 stocks) for a sample of bear markets.
b. Determine the linear correlation coefficient between months and percent change.
c. Does a linear relation exist between duration of the bear market and market performance?