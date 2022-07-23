"Simulation: Normal Distribution IQ scores based on the Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children (WISC) are known to be approximately normally distributed with μ = 100 and σ = 15.





a. Use StatCrunch, Minitab, or some other statistical software to simulate obtaining 100 simple random samples of size n = 5 from this population.





b. Obtain the sample mean and sample standard deviation for each of the 100 samples.





c. Construct 95% t-intervals for each of the 100 samples.





d. How many of the intervals do you expect to include the population mean? How many of the intervals actually include the population mean?"