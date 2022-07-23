Sample Size Dr. Paul Oswiecmiski wants to estimate the mean serum HDL cholesterol of all 20- to 29-year-old males. How many subjects are needed to estimate the mean serum HDL cholesterol of all 20- to 29-year-old males within 1.5 points with 90% confidence, assuming that s = 12.5 based on earlier studies? Suppose that Dr. Oswiecmiski would prefer 95% confidence. How does the increase in confidence affect the sample size required?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 56m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 21m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - ExcelBonus23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - ExcelBonus28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - ExcelBonus25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion2h 10m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample5h 8m
- Steps in Hypothesis Testing1h 6m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means1h 4m
- Hypothesis Testing: Means - ExcelBonus42m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions37m
- Hypothesis Testing: Proportions - ExcelBonus27m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance12m
- Critical Values and Rejection Regions28m
- Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing12m
- Type I & Type II Errors16m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples5h 37m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - ExcelBonus28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - ExcelBonus12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - ExcelBonus9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - ExcelBonus21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - ExcelBonus12m
- Two Variances and F Distribution29m
- Two Variances - Graphing CalculatorBonus16m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression3h 33m
- Linear Regression & Least Squares Method26m
- Residuals12m
- Coefficient of Determination12m
- Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - ExcelBonus8m
- Finding Residuals and Creating Residual Plots - ExcelBonus11m
- Inferences for Slope31m
- Enabling Data Analysis ToolpakBonus1m
- Regression Readout of the Data Analysis Toolpak - ExcelBonus21m
- Prediction Intervals13m
- Prediction Intervals - ExcelBonus19m
- Multiple Regression - ExcelBonus29m
- Quadratic Regression15m
- Quadratic Regression - ExcelBonus10m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA2h 29m
"Simulation: Normal Distribution IQ scores based on the Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children (WISC) are known to be approximately normally distributed with μ = 100 and σ = 15.
a. Use StatCrunch, Minitab, or some other statistical software to simulate obtaining 100 simple random samples of size n = 5 from this population.
b. Obtain the sample mean and sample standard deviation for each of the 100 samples.
c. Construct 95% t-intervals for each of the 100 samples.
d. How many of the intervals do you expect to include the population mean? How many of the intervals actually include the population mean?"
Key Concepts
Normal Distribution
Sampling and Sample Statistics
Confidence Intervals and the t-Distribution
Age of Death-Row InmatesIn 2002, the mean age of an inmate on death row was 40.7 years, according to data from the U.S. Department of Justice. A sociologist wondered whether the mean age of a death-row inmate has changed since then. She randomly selects 32 death-row inmates and finds that their mean age is 38.9, with a standard deviation of 9.6. Construct a 95% confidence interval about the mean age. What does the interval imply?
What requirements must be satisfied in order to construct a confidence interval about a population mean?
[DATA] Family Size A random sample of 60 married couples who have been married 7 years was asked the number of children they have. The results of the survey are as follows:
Note: x̄ = 2.27, s = 1.22.
b. Compute a 95% confidence interval for the mean number of children of all couples who have been married 7 years. Interpret this interval.
[DATA] Family Size A random sample of 60 married couples who have been married 7 years was asked the number of children they have. The results of the survey are as follows:
Note: x̄ = 2.27, s = 1.22.
c. Compute a 99% confidence interval for the mean number of children of all couples who have been married 7 years. Interpret this interval.