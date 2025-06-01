Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
2:33 minutes
Problem 4.2.39
Textbook Question
Multinomial Experiments In Exercises 39 and 40, use the information below.
A multinomial experiment satisfies these conditions.
The experiment has a fixed number of trials n, where each trial is independent of the other trials.
Each trial has k possible mutually exclusive outcomes:
Each outcome has a fixed probability. So, . The sum of the probabilities for all outcomes is
The number of times occurs is , the number of times occurs is , the number of times occurs is , and so on.
The discrete random variable x counts the number of times that each outcome occurs in n independent trials where . The probability that x will occur is
Genetics According to a theory in genetics, when tall and colorful plants are crossed with short and colorless plants, four types of plants will result: tall and colorful, tall and colorless, short and colorful, and short and colorless, with corresponding probabilities of , and . Ten plants are selected. Find the probability that 5 will be tall and colorful, 2 will be tall and colorless, 2 will be short and colorful, and 1 will be short and colorless.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the components of the multinomial probability formula. The formula is P(x) = (n! / (x1! * x2! * x3! * ... * xk!)) * (p1^x1 * p2^x2 * p3^x3 * ... * pk^xk), where n is the total number of trials, x1, x2, ..., xk are the counts of each outcome, and p1, p2, ..., pk are the probabilities of each outcome.
Step 2: Assign the given values to the formula. Here, n = 10 (total number of plants), x1 = 5 (tall and colorful), x2 = 2 (tall and colorless), x3 = 2 (short and colorful), x4 = 1 (short and colorless). The probabilities are p1 = 0.5, p2 = 0.25, p3 = 0.2, and p4 = 0.05.
Step 3: Compute the factorials for n and each xi. For example, calculate n! = 10!, x1! = 5!, x2! = 2!, x3! = 2!, and x4! = 1!. These factorials will be used in the denominator of the formula.
Step 4: Raise each probability to the power of its corresponding xi. For example, calculate p1^x1 = 0.5^5, p2^x2 = 0.25^2, p3^x3 = 0.2^2, and p4^x4 = 0.05^1. These values will be multiplied together in the formula.
Step 5: Substitute all computed values into the formula and simplify. Multiply the factorials and probabilities together to find the probability P(x) for the given outcomes.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Multinomial Experiment
A multinomial experiment is a statistical experiment that consists of a fixed number of independent trials, each with multiple possible outcomes. Each trial can result in one of k mutually exclusive outcomes, and the probabilities of these outcomes remain constant across trials. The experiment is characterized by counting the occurrences of each outcome, which is essential for calculating probabilities associated with the results.
Probability Distribution
In the context of multinomial experiments, the probability distribution describes the likelihood of obtaining a specific combination of outcomes across the trials. The formula provided illustrates how to calculate the probability of observing a particular set of counts for each outcome, using factorials to account for the different arrangements of outcomes. This distribution is crucial for understanding the behavior of the random variable representing the counts of each outcome.
Factorials
Factorials are mathematical expressions that represent the product of all positive integers up to a given number n, denoted as n!. In multinomial experiments, factorials are used to calculate the number of ways outcomes can occur in a given arrangement. They play a vital role in the probability formula, allowing for the correct computation of probabilities by accounting for the different permutations of the outcomes across the trials.
