5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Problem 5.2.38e
Problem 5.2.38e
Textbook Question
Politics The County Clerk in Essex, New Jersey, was accused of cheating by not using randomness in assigning the order in which candidates’ names appeared on voting ballots. Among 41 different ballots, Democrats were assigned the desirable first line 40 times. Assume that Democrats and Republicans are assigned the first line using a method of random selection so that they are equally likely to get that first line.
e. What do the results suggest about how the clerk met the requirement of using a random method to assign the order of candidates’ names on voting ballots?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁). The null hypothesis assumes that the assignment of the first line is random, meaning Democrats and Republicans each have a 50% chance of being assigned the first line. The alternative hypothesis suggests that the assignment is not random.
Step 2: Identify the test to be used. Since we are dealing with a binary outcome (Democrats or Republicans) and testing whether the observed proportion significantly deviates from the expected proportion under randomness, a binomial test is appropriate.
Step 3: Calculate the expected probability under the null hypothesis. If the assignment is random, the probability of Democrats being assigned the first line is 0.5. The number of trials is 41, and the observed number of successes (Democrats getting the first line) is 40.
Step 4: Compute the p-value for the binomial test. The p-value represents the probability of observing 40 or more successes (or an extreme result) under the null hypothesis. Use the binomial probability formula or statistical software to calculate this: P(X ≥ 40) where X follows a Binomial distribution with n = 41 and p = 0.5.
Step 5: Compare the p-value to the significance level (commonly α = 0.05). If the p-value is less than α, reject the null hypothesis and conclude that the assignment of the first line is not random. If the p-value is greater than α, fail to reject the null hypothesis and conclude that there is insufficient evidence to suggest the assignment is not random.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Randomness
Randomness refers to the lack of pattern or predictability in events. In the context of assigning candidates' names on ballots, a random method ensures that each candidate has an equal chance of being placed in any position. This is crucial for fairness in elections, as it prevents bias in the order of names that could influence voter choice.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this scenario, if the assignment of names is random, each candidate should have a 50% chance of being placed first. The observed frequency of Democrats appearing first 40 out of 41 times suggests a deviation from expected probability, raising concerns about the randomness of the selection process.
Statistical Significance
Statistical significance assesses whether the results observed in a study are likely due to chance or if they indicate a true effect. In this case, the extreme frequency of Democrats being assigned the first line suggests that the method used by the clerk may not have been random. A statistical test could be applied to determine if the observed results are significantly different from what would be expected under a fair random assignment.
