Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
8:05 minutes
Problem 9.3.7a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–16, use the listed paired sample data, and assume that the samples are simple random samples and that the differences have a distribution that is approximately normal.
The Freshman 15 The “Freshman 15” refers to the belief that college students gain 15 lb (or 6.8 kg) during their freshman year. Listed below are weights (kg) of randomly selected male college freshmen (from Data Set 13 “Freshman 15” in Appendix B). The weights were measured in September and later in April.
a. Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that for the population of freshman male college students, the weights in September are less than the weights in the following April.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁). The null hypothesis is H₀: μ₁ = μ₂, which states that the mean weight in September is equal to the mean weight in April. The alternative hypothesis is H₁: μ₁ < μ₂, which states that the mean weight in September is less than the mean weight in April.
Step 2: Calculate the differences between the paired weights (April - September) for each student. For example, for the first student, the difference is 67 - 67 = 0. Repeat this for all pairs to create a list of differences.
Step 3: Compute the mean (d̄) and standard deviation (s_d) of the differences. Use the formulas: d̄ = (Σd) / n and s_d = sqrt((Σ(d - d̄)²) / (n - 1)), where d represents the differences and n is the number of pairs.
Step 4: Perform a t-test for paired samples. Calculate the test statistic t using the formula: t = (d̄ - 0) / (s_d / sqrt(n)), where 0 is the hypothesized mean difference under H₀. Determine the degrees of freedom (df = n - 1).
Step 5: Compare the calculated t-value to the critical t-value at a significance level of 0.01 and df = n - 1. If the calculated t-value is less than the critical t-value, reject H₀ and conclude that the mean weight in September is less than the mean weight in April. Otherwise, fail to reject H₀.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Paired Sample T-Test
A paired sample t-test is a statistical method used to compare the means of two related groups. In this context, it assesses whether the average weight of male college freshmen in September is significantly less than in April. This test accounts for the fact that the samples are related, as they consist of the same individuals measured at two different times.
Significance Level (α)
The significance level, denoted as α, is the threshold for determining whether a result is statistically significant. In this case, a significance level of 0.01 indicates that there is a 1% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none. This stringent level is often used in studies where the consequences of a Type I error (false positive) are particularly serious.
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, indicating that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. The assumption of normality is crucial for the validity of the paired sample t-test, as it ensures that the test statistics follow a predictable distribution under the null hypothesis.
