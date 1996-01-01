- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Steps in Hypothesis Testing: Videos & Practice Problems
Steps in Hypothesis Testing Practice Problems
Given a confidence level of and a sample size of , what are the critical values for the -distribution?
In a study comparing the average test scores of two different teaching methods, what type of hypotheses must be formulated, and what is their relationship?
Determine whether the given statement is true or false.
The null hypothesis is rejected only if there is strong evidence against it.
A scientist sets the significance level at for a hypothesis test. What does this imply about the likelihood of rejecting the null hypothesis when it is actually true?
A researcher claims that a new teaching method improves student performance. How should this claim be stated in the context of hypothesis testing?
The given statement represents a claim. Write the complement of this claim, and identify which statement is the null hypothesis, , and which is the alternative hypothesis, .
The given statement represents a claim. Write the complement of this claim, and identify which statement is the null hypothesis, , and which is the alternative hypothesis, .
The given statement represents a claim. Write the complement of this claim, and identify which statement is the null hypothesis, , and which is the alternative hypothesis, .
State the null hypothesis for the given alternative hypothesis. Then, graph the null hypothesis on a number line.
State the null hypothesis represented by the following graph. Then, state the alternative hypothesis and sketch its graph.
State the null hypothesis for the given alternative hypothesis. Then, graph the null hypothesis on a number line.
State the null hypothesis represented by the following graph. Then, state the alternative hypothesis and sketch its graph.
Determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed.
Null hypothesis ():
Alternative hypothesis ():
A smartphone manufacturer claims that the average screen-on time for their new device is more than hours. What are the correct null and alternative hypotheses, and which one represents the claim?
In a statistical test, the calculated test statistic is . Does this value indicate that you should reject the null hypothesis?
In a statistical test, the calculated test statistic is . Does this value indicate that you should reject the null hypothesis?
In a statistical test, the calculated test statistic is . Does this value indicate that you should reject the null hypothesis?
In a statistical test, the calculated test statistic is . Does this value indicate that you should reject the null hypothesis?
In a statistical test, the calculated test statistic is . Does this value indicate that you should reject the null hypothesis?
In a statistical test, the calculated test statistic is . Does this value indicate that you should reject the null hypothesis?
Determine the critical value and rejection region for a left-tailed -test with and .
Determine the critical value and rejection region for a right-tailed -test with and .
Given a two-tailed -test with and , what are the critical value(s) and the rejection region(s)?
Decide whether the statement should be considered the null hypothesis or the alternative hypothesis. If a hypothesis test is conducted, what does it mean to reject the null hypothesis?
A light bulb manufacturer claims that the standard deviation of the operating hours of its bulbs is hours.
Decide whether the statement should be considered the null hypothesis or the alternative hypothesis. If a hypothesis test is conducted, what does it mean to fail to reject the null hypothesis?
A light bulb manufacturer claims that the standard deviation of the operating hours of its bulbs is hours.
Decide whether the statement should be considered the null hypothesis or the alternative hypothesis. If a hypothesis test is conducted, what does it mean to reject the null hypothesis?
A shoe company claims that its competitor’s running shoes do not have a mean lifespan of miles.
A one-tailed -test is performed at the significance level with a sample size of . What is the critical -value?