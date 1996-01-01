A researcher collects data on 8 8 different books, recording the number of professional reviews each received and their average reader rating (on a scale from 1 1 to 5 5 ). The data are provided below.

Using a significance level of 0.05 0.05 , test whether there is a significant Spearman rank correlation between the number of reviews and the average rating. Does the result suggest that books with more reviews tend to get higher ratings?