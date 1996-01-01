- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Steps in Hypothesis Testing: Videos & Practice Problems
Steps in Hypothesis Testing Practice Problems
In a study examining the relationship between hours of sunlight per day and plant height (in cm) after weeks, a scatterplot is created and a regression line is fitted to the data. What is a residual in this context, and why is the regression line considered the “best-fitting” line?
A researcher collects data on different books, recording the number of professional reviews each received and their average reader rating (on a scale from to ). The data are provided below.
Using a significance level of , test whether there is a significant Spearman rank correlation between the number of reviews and the average rating. Does the result suggest that books with more reviews tend to get higher ratings?
A small study was conducted to explore the relationship between hours spent studying and test scores among students. The data yielded a positive linear correlation coefficient of , and the least-squares regression line was found to have a slope of . What does the relationship between and suggest in this context? What is the general connection between the sign of the correlation coefficient and the sign of the regression slope?
A factory supervisor records the status of consecutive items on a production line, using “P” for pass and “F” for fail:
P, P, F, F, P, P, P, F, F, F, P, P, F, F, P, P, F, P, P, F
Using a significance level of , conduct a runs test to determine whether the sequence is random.
An inspector recorded the sequence of working (W) and defective (D) bulbs taken from a storage bin as follows:
W, D, W, W, D, D, W, D, W, W, D, W, D, D, W, W, W, D, W, D
A runs test was performed at the significance level, and resulted in a failure to reject the null hypothesis of randomness. Based on this result, can we conclude that the sampling method is suitable for applying common statistical techniques? Explain your reasoning.
A study records the hemoglobin levels in grams per deciliter of athletes: , , , , , , , , , . Use the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test at a significance level to test the claim that athletes have a median hemoglobin level of grams per deciliter. Assume that the population of differences has an approximately symmetric distribution.
A researcher flips a coin times and records the outcomes, using H for heads and T for tails. The sequence of outcomes is as follows:
H, T, T, H, H, T, H, H, H, T, T, H, T, T, T, H, H, T, H, T, H, T, T, H, H
Using a significance level of , conduct a runs test to determine whether the sequence appears random with respect to heads and tails. Based on your conclusion, does the coin-flipping process appear to be random?
Which term is often used in place of “nonparametric test”? Why might this alternative be considered a better description than the term “nonparametric”?
A factory receives shipments from two different assembly lines: Line X and Line Y. The following sequence shows the line of origin (X or Y) for the last defective items detected:
X, Y, Y, X, X, X, Y, Y, X, Y, X, Y, Y, Y, X, X, Y, X, Y, X, Y, X, Y, Y
Using a significance level of , conduct a runs test to determine whether the defects are randomly distributed between the two lines. Based on the results, can we conclude that one line consistently produces more defective items than the other?
A retail company has been tracking which of its two top-performing stores, Store M and Store L, had higher weekly sales over the past weeks. The outcomes for each week are listed in order below, where each entry indicates which store led in sales during that week:
M, L, M, M, L, L, L, M, L, M, M, L, M, L, L, M, L, M, M, L, M, L, M, M, L
Using a significance level of , perform a runs test to determine whether the leadership in weekly sales appears to be random. Based on your analysis, is there sufficient evidence to suggest that one store is consistently outperforming the other?
A teacher suspects that students randomly guess when asked to select one of four doors as the exit in a psychology experiment. Out of students, the choices were:
At the significance level, test whether the selections are uniformly distributed. What is the test statistic, and what conclusion should be drawn?
A university is investigating whether the distribution of students participating in a new leadership program matches the distribution of the student body by major. The table below shows the percentage of students in each major and the number of students from each major who participated in the program. At the significance level, test the claim that the program participants are representative of the overall student body. Which major appears to be most underrepresented?
A researcher is comparing the effectiveness of three different diets on cholesterol reduction. The cholesterol reduction values in milligrams per deciliter for each group are as follows:
Diet A:
Diet B:
Diet C:
Using the Kruskal-Wallis test, calculate the value of the test statistic . Then, apply the correction for ties using the correction factor formula. Does the corrected value differ significantly from the original ?
A study compares the effectiveness of two cold medicines. Out of patients given Medicine , reported relief from symptoms. Out of patients given Medicine , reported relief. At the significance level, test the claim that both medicines have the same effectiveness using randomization and bootstrapping methods.
Researchers are comparing the rates at which two different hospitals successfully treat a certain infection. Hospital treated patients and had successful recoveries. Hospital treated patients and had successful recoveries. At the significance level, test whether the success rates are the same for both hospitals using (a) randomization and (b) bootstrapping.
A forensic accountant is examining sales invoices from a company suspected of financial irregularities. She records the leading digits of each invoice amount and compares the observed distribution to Benford’s Law, which describes the expected frequency of leading digits in naturally occurring datasets.
The observed frequencies and Benford’s expected percentages are shown below:
At the significance level, test whether the observed digit distribution follows Benford’s Law.
A survey is conducted to test whether the proportion of employees who prefer remote work is lower among those in manufacturing compared to those in technology. Out of manufacturing employees, prefer remote work. Out of technology employees, prefer remote work. At a significance level, use randomization and bootstrapping to test the claim that the remote work preference rate is lower in manufacturing than in technology.
A biologist collects data on the average rainfall in centimeters and the number of plant species observed in different regions. She then adds an th region with unusually high rainfall and a low number of species. Using the randomization method, is there enough evidence to support a linear correlation between rainfall and species count? How does the inclusion of the th region affect the statistical results compared to the first regions?
Suppose the runs test of randomness is performed on the annual rainfall amounts for the last twenty years. If the number of runs above and below the mean is , what can be concluded about the rainfall pattern?
Which of the following best describes how the Wilcoxon signed-rank test and the Mann-Whitney U test differ?
Suppose you have three independent groups and wish to compare their central tendencies. Which parametric test could you use instead of the Kruskal-Wallis test, and what is a key advantage of the Kruskal-Wallis test?
A new teaching method is tried in classes. It leads to improved scores in classes and no improvement in classes. At the significance level, use the sign test to test the claim that improvements and no improvements are equally likely.
A company claims that the average weight of its chocolate truffles is grams. A quality control inspector randomly selects truffles and records their weights in grams:
At the significance level, use the -test to test the claim that the sample of weights is from a population with a mean of grams.
A company claims that the average weight of its chocolate truffles is grams. A quality control inspector randomly selects truffles and records their weights in grams:
At the significance level, use the sign test to test the claim that the sample of weights is from a population with a median of grams.
A company claims that the average weight of its chocolate truffles is grams. A quality control inspector randomly selects truffles and records their weights in grams:
At the significance level, use the Wilcoxon signed-rank test to test the claim that the sample of weights is from a population with a median of grams.
A researcher wants to use the -test to analyze survey responses divided into four categories. Which of the following conditions must be met for the test to be valid?
Which of the following best describes how the appearance of the distribution changes as the number of degrees of freedom increases from to ?