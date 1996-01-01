- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Steps in Hypothesis Testing: Videos & Practice Problems
Steps in Hypothesis Testing Practice Problems
Decide whether the statement should be considered the null hypothesis or the alternative hypothesis. If a hypothesis test is conducted, what does it mean to fail to reject the null hypothesis?
A shoe company claims that its competitor’s running shoes do not have a mean lifespan of miles.
Decide whether the statement should be considered the null hypothesis or the alternative hypothesis. If a hypothesis test is conducted, what does it mean to reject the null hypothesis?
A health organization claims that at least of adults exercise at least once per week.
A nutritionist is studying the mean daily intake of vitamin C among adults. A supplement company claims that the mean daily intake is less than . You want to test this claim. What are the null and alternative hypotheses?
A university claims that the average number of students attending its annual festival is at least . Write the claim as a mathematical statement. State the null and alternative hypotheses, and identify which represents the claim.
A company claims that no more than of its products are returned by customers. Which statement describes a Type I error for a hypothesis test of this claim?
A gym advertises that the mean monthly membership fee is less than . In testing this claim, which scenario describes a Type II error in testing this claim?
A nutritionist claims that the standard deviation of daily calorie intake among adults in a city is less than calories. Write the null and alternative hypotheses in symbols. Determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed.
A quality control engineer claims that the standard deviation of the weights of cereal boxes produced by a machine is grams. Write the null and alternative hypotheses in symbols. Indicate whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed.
A researcher suggests that the standard deviation of reaction times for a new medication is more than seconds. State the null and alternative hypotheses in symbols. Determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed.
A tire manufacturer claims that the mean mileage of its competitor’s tires is less than miles. You are asked to conduct a hypothesis test to evaluate this claim. How would you state the null and alternative hypotheses if you are representing the tire manufacturer and want to support the claim?
A survey found that of college students have a part-time job during the semester. Write the claim as a mathematical statement. State the null and alternative hypotheses, and identify which represents the claim.
A national student satisfaction survey shows that of students are satisfied with campus facilities. Write the claim as a mathematical statement. State the null and alternative hypotheses, and identify which represents the claim.
A tire manufacturer claims that the mean mileage of its competitor’s tires is less than miles. You are asked to conduct a hypothesis test to evaluate this claim. How would you state the null and alternative hypotheses if you were representing the competitor and wanted to reject the claim?
An instructor claims that the average final exam score in her class is different from the historical average of . Write the null and alternative hypotheses in symbols. Indicate whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed.
A coffee shop owner claims that the mean amount of time customers spend in the shop is more than minutes. As the owner, how should you formulate the null and alternative hypotheses to support your claim?
A left-tailed hypothesis test has and . What is the -value, and what is your decision regarding ?
A left-tailed hypothesis test yields a standardized test statistic of . If the significance level is , what is the -value, and should you reject ?
A coffee shop owner claims that the mean amount of time a customer spends in their shop is more than minutes. You are a competitor who wants to test this claim and try to reject it. How should you formulate the null and alternative hypotheses?
A chi-square test produces a test statistic of . Should you reject the null hypothesis based on the graph given below? Note: The purple area indicates the rejection region.
A chi-square test produces a test statistic of . Should you reject the null hypothesis based on the graph given below?
Suppose a hypothesis test results in a -value of . Which of the following significance levels will lead to rejection of the null hypothesis?
Which of the following standardized test statistics allows you to reject the null hypothesis?
The given statement represents a claim. Write the complement of this claim, and identify which statement is the null hypothesis, , and which is the alternative hypothesis, .
The given statement represents a claim. Write the complement of this claim, and identify which statement is the null hypothesis, , and which is the alternative hypothesis, .