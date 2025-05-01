A running track has the following lap distances in yards for 9 9 9 different tracks: 400 , 350 , 375 , 425 , 300 , 390 , 410 , 365 , 400, 350, 375, 425, 300, 390, 410, 365, 400 , 350 , 375 , 425 , 300 , 390 , 410 , 365 , and 380 380 380 . Calculate the mean and median in yards and in feet. What happens to these measures after conversion?