Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples

Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
26 of 0
Problem 26Multiple Choice

A researcher compares the average scores of students in two different online courses. Course A: n1=25 n_1 = 25 , xˉ1=78 \bar{x}_1 = 78 , s1=8 s_1 = 8 ; Course B: n2=20 n_2 = 20 , xˉ2=74 \bar{x}_2 = 74 , s2=10 s_2 = 10 . Assume equal population variances and normality. What is the value of the standardized test statistic t t for testing H0:μ1=μ2 H_0: \mu_1 = \mu_2 vs. Ha:μ1>μ2 H_a: \mu_1 > \mu_2 ?