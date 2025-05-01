A researcher compares the average scores of students in two different online courses. Course A: n 1 = 25 n_1 = 25 , x ˉ 1 = 78 \bar{x}_1 = 78 , s 1 = 8 s_1 = 8 ; Course B: n 2 = 20 n_2 = 20 , x ˉ 2 = 74 \bar{x}_2 = 74 , s 2 = 10 s_2 = 10 . Assume equal population variances and normality. What is the value of the standardized test statistic t t for testing H 0 : μ 1 = μ 2 H_0: \mu_1 = \mu_2 vs. H a : μ 1 > μ 2 H_a: \mu_1 > \mu_2 ?