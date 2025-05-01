Skip to main content
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples

Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 22Multiple Choice

Suppose we are comparing the average daily exercise minutes for individuals in three different age groups. The following table presents the sample data for each age group, where each sample has the same size.
Table showing daily exercise minutes for three age groups: 20-30, 31-40, and 41-50, with six sample values each.
Find the test statistic FF to test whether the mean daily exercise minutes differs among the three age groups. Assume the samples are random and independent, the populations are normally distributed, and the population variances are equal.