10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples

Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance: Videos & Practice Problems

Suppose we are comparing the average daily exercise minutes for individuals in three different age groups. Independent random samples of size 66 were taken from each age group. The computed test statistic is F=25.77F=25.77 for testing whether the mean daily exercise minutes differ among the three groups. Assume normality of the populations and equal population variances. Use a significance level of α=0.10α=0.10. What conclusion can be drawn about the mean daily exercise minutes across the groups?