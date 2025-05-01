Suppose we are comparing the average daily exercise minutes for individuals in three different age groups. Independent random samples of size 6 6 were taken from each age group. The computed test statistic is F = 25.77 F=25.77 for testing whether the mean daily exercise minutes differ among the three groups. Assume normality of the populations and equal population variances. Use a significance level of α = 0.10 α=0.10 . What conclusion can be drawn about the mean daily exercise minutes across the groups?