A sociologist wants to determine whether there is a significant difference in the average number of weekly work hours among employees in four different industries: Technology, Healthcare, Education, and Manufacturing. A sample of 28 28 employees is taken, and a one-way ANOVA is conducted. The results are as follows:

Number of groups (industries): 4 4

Total sample size: 28 28

Sum of Squares Between (SSB): 1482.6 1482.6

Sum of Squares Within (SSW): 2654.8 2654.8

At a significance level of α = 0.05 α = 0.05 , can the sociologist conclude that there is a difference in mean weekly work hours among the industries?