In a study of 420 , 095 420,095 bottled water samples tested over a period of time, 135 135 were found to have lead levels exceeding safety limits. For water samples drawn from untreated sources, the probability of detecting such high lead levels is 0.000340 0.000340 . So, in a group of 420 , 095 420,095 randomly selected water samples, we expect around 143 143 to show excessive lead levels.

i. What is the probability of observing 135 135 or fewer contaminated samples out of 420 , 095 420,095 ?

ii. Based on this, what can we infer about claims that bottled water frequently contains harmful lead concentrations?