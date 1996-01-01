- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Complements: Videos & Practice Problems
Complements Practice Problems
The table below shows the age distribution of the population of Maple City. What is the probability that a randomly chosen person is not younger than years old?
Write a statement that represents the complement of the following event: A randomly chosen smart device has more than one software issue.
The pie chart below displays the number of employees (in millions) by job sector in a country:
What is the probability that a randomly selected employee does not work in the healthcare sector?
A certain city uses the area code . The local phone numbers in this city are digits long, and the first digit cannot be , , or . If you randomly generate a -digit local phone number for this area, what is the probability that you do not generate your friend's exact phone number on the first attempt?