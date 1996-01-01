- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion: Videos & Practice Problems
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion Practice Problems
In a study, group A had successes out of , and group B had successes out of . Construct a confidence interval for .
A researcher wants to estimate the difference in proportions of two populations. In sample , successes out of . In sample , successes out of . Construct a confidence interval for .
Researchers compared two diets for weight loss. In diet alpha (), participants lost at least in months. In diet beta (), participants achieved the same result. Estimate the difference in the proportion of participants losing at least between diet alpha and diet beta with confidence.
A sample of size is taken from a large population with true proportion . What is the probability that the sample contains at least successes? Use the normal approximation with continuity correction.
The test scores of a large group of college freshmen are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the minimum average score a random sample of students must have to be in the top of sample means?
Suppose you create eighty confidence intervals from eighty independent random samples of size . How many of these intervals would you expect to contain the true population parameter?
A survey finds a sample proportion of . Which of the following could be a confidence interval for the population proportion? Select all that apply.