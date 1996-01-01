- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion: Videos & Practice Problems
A technician is testing the consistency of a machine that cuts sheets of cardboard. The sample variance of the thickness of cardboard sheets is found to be . Assume the thickness values are normally distributed. Construct a confidence interval for both the population variance and the population standard deviation.
The drying times (in minutes) of a new eco-friendly paint were recorded for a sample of wooden boards. Assume the drying times are normally distributed. The recorded times are:
Construct a confidence interval for the population variance (). Also, interpret the results.
The drying times (in minutes) of a new eco-friendly paint were recorded for a sample of wooden boards. Assume the drying times are normally distributed. The recorded times are:
Construct a confidence interval for the population standard deviation (). Also, interpret the results.
The weights (in ) of randomly selected sealed sugar packs were recorded as follows:
Assuming the weights follow a normal distribution, construct a confidence interval for the population variance (). Also, interpret the results.
The weights (in ) of randomly selected sealed sugar packs were recorded as follows:
Assuming the weights follow a normal distribution, construct a confidence interval for the population standard deviation (). Also, interpret the results.
The number of defective light bulbs found in randomly selected shipments had a sample standard deviation of bulbs. Assume the number of defects follows a normal distribution. Using an confidence level, construct a confidence interval for the population variance (). Also, interpret the results.
The number of defective light bulbs found in randomly selected shipments had a sample standard deviation of bulbs. Assume the number of defects follows a normal distribution. Using an confidence level, construct a confidence interval for the population standard deviation (). Also, interpret the results.
The durability times (in hours) of randomly selected ceiling fans have a sample standard deviation of hours. Assume the data come from a normally distributed population. Using an confidence level, construct the confidence interval for the population variance (). Also, interpret the results.
The durability times (in hours) of randomly selected ceiling fans have a sample standard deviation of hours. Assume the data come from a normally distributed population. Using an confidence level, construct the confidence interval for the population standard deviation (). Also, interpret the results.
The weights (in kilograms) of randomly selected boxes of sugar had a sample standard deviation of . Assume the weights are normally distributed. Using a confidence level, construct the confidence interval for the population standard deviation (). Also, interpret the results.
The weights (in kilograms) of randomly selected boxes of sugar had a sample standard deviation of . Assume the weights are normally distributed. Using a confidence level, construct the confidence interval for the population variance (). Also, interpret the results.
The lengths (in centimeters) of randomly selected pencils had a sample standard deviation of . Assume the data comes from a normally distributed population. Using a confidence level, construct a confidence interval for the population variance (). Also, interpret the results.
The lengths (in centimeters) of randomly selected pencils had a sample standard deviation of . Assume the data comes from a normally distributed population. Using a confidence level, construct a confidence interval for the population standard deviation (). Also, interpret the results.
In a survey of parents of children ages , say they check their child’s homework every evening, and say they lose sleep worrying about their child’s academic performance. The survey’s margin of error is . Translate each of these statements into a confidence interval for the true population proportion. Also, approximate the level of confidence of the survey.
In a survey of recent college graduates, say they plan to pursue graduate school within the next two years. Construct a confidence interval for the true proportion of all recent graduates who intend to go on to graduate study.
A national survey polled U.S. adults in . Of those surveyed, said they view renewable energy development as an economic opportunity. Use technology (e.g. a statistical calculator or software) to construct a confidence interval for the true proportion of all U.S. adults who hold this view.
The Digital Trust Institute conducts an annual survey. In the study, U.S. adults were polled; say they trust online transactions, and the remainder were not sure. What is the minimum sample size needed to estimate, with confidence, the true proportion of U.S. adults who trust online transactions, to within of the population proportion?
In a survey of company employees, said they prefer a hybrid work schedule. Construct a confidence interval for the true proportion of all employees who favor hybrid work.
Assume a normally distributed population. A random sample of size yields a sample variance of . Construct a confidence interval for: i) the population variance and ii) the population standard deviation .
In a survey of smartphone users, said they are concerned about battery life. Find the minimum sample size needed to estimate, with confidence, the true proportion of all smartphone users who are concerned about battery life, such that the margin of error is at most .
Out of a sample of college students, reported missing at least one class due to illness in the past month. Find the sample proportion and its complement .