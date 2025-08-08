Graphical Analysis In Exercises 9–12, state whether each standardized test statistic t allows you to reject the null hypothesis. Explain.
b. t = 0
c. t = -2.096
a. t = 1.4
b. t = 1.42
c. t = 1.7
Writing In a right-tailed test where P < alpha, does the standardized test statistic lie to the left or the right of the critical value? Explain your reasoning.
Interpreting a Decision In Exercises 43–48, determine whether the claim represents the null hypothesis or the alternative hypothesis. If a hypothesis test is performed, how should you interpret a decision that
a. rejects the null hypothesis?
A recent study claims that at least 20% of renters are behind on rent payments in New Jersey.