Null Hypothesis and Alternative Hypothesis The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement of no effect or no difference, which we test against the alternative hypothesis (Ha). In hypothesis testing, we use sample data to decide whether to reject H0 in favor of Ha, based on the evidence provided by the test statistic. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses

Critical Values and Rejection Regions Critical values define the boundaries of rejection regions in a hypothesis test. If the test statistic falls into these regions (beyond the critical values), we reject the null hypothesis. The image shows critical values at ±1.725, marking the cutoff points for rejecting H0 at a given significance level. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution