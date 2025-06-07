Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standardized Test Statistic (t) A standardized test statistic, such as t, is used in hypothesis testing to determine how far a sample statistic is from the null hypothesis value, measured in standard errors. The t statistic is particularly useful when the sample size is small and the population standard deviation is unknown. It helps assess whether to reject the null hypothesis based on the calculated value and the critical values from the t-distribution.

Null Hypothesis (H0) The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that there is no effect or no difference, and it serves as the default assumption in hypothesis testing. Researchers aim to gather evidence against H0 to support an alternative hypothesis (H1). The decision to reject or fail to reject H0 is based on the comparison of the test statistic to critical values, which define the rejection region.